The City of Delta has assumed operation and management of the Fort Uncompahgre (The Fort) after coming to an agreement with the Interpretive Association of Western Colorado (IAWC) on termination of their lease agreement. Over the past seven years, IAWC has breathed new life into The Fort, and the City of Delta hopes to build on their vision and passion as we resume management of this City attraction.
The Fort will be closed for the next few weeks while City staff performs needed maintenance, and updates displays and information at The Fort. We look forward to opening December 2, 2022 and welcoming the community to Christmas at the Fort in partnership with Altrusa, Friends of the Fort, Bill Heddles Recreation Center, and Delta High School Drama Club. The community is invited to step back in time and experience Christmas in the 1820’s, shop at the trading post, warm themselves by the fire while listening to Christmas Carols, and sipping hot chocolate. Festivities begin after the Parade of Lights.
While The Fort is closed for maintenance, Christmas tree permits, maps, wood permits, and parks passes can be purchased at https://www.recreation.gov/ or at Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests, 2250 South Main St, Delta, Colorado 81416.
The City is looking to expand programming at The Fort in 2023. Moving forward, The Fort will be managed by the City’s Public Information Officer, Casey Dukeman. Casey is an archeologist, and has extensive experience working with historical interpretation and research. He has a passion for the arts, education, and community. Casey’s bio is located below. The City is very excited about the potential for The Fort under Casey’s leadership, and the opportunity to enhance educational offerings at The Fort, renew and develop strengthened partnerships, and create events that bring our community together at Center Stage at The Fort. We will also continue to work with the Bureau of Land Management and Forest Service to ensure our community and visitors have access to public lands information to the best of our ability.
After opening for Christmas at The Fort, the City will continue a seasonal closure of The Fort to allow for continued maintenance activities, and will reopen in 2023.
We want to thank Curtis Cummings, Interim President of IAWC for his assistance in the transition of management, and Chris Miller for the heart and soul that she has poured into The Fort. The Fort would not be what it is today without Chris’s dedication and vision. If you have questions, or need more information, please call City Hall at 970-874-7566 and ask for Casey Dukeman, or you can reach Casey at caseyd@cityofdelta.net
Casey Dukeman - Bio:
Casey Dukeman has over 25 years of experience as an archaeologist, geologist, and historian in the Western Slope and greater Rocky Mountain region. His career spans both academic and Cultural Resource Management professional spheres. Mr. Dukeman served as a member of the Western State College Anthropology and Geology faculty for more than a decade, as well as taught history and science for six years at the secondary level. He earned his Bachelor of Arts in both Anthropology and History from Western State College, as well as a Master of Arts in Archaeology from the University of Wyoming.
His specialties include, paleoindian hunter-gatherer
ecology, adaptive stone tool technologies, and forensic osteology. Notable research topics and projects include: experimental reconstruction and
habitation of a folsom habitation structure, LiDAR remote sensing to locate segments of the Old Spanish Trail, the Rico-Argentine Mine and the Rio Grande and Southern Railroad, just to name a few. He has been an integral part in developing indoor and outdoor educational programs and facilities in archaeology and history at both the K-12 and post-secondary levels throughout Colorado, including the Project Archaeology Program. In his spare time, Mr. Dukeman is also a drone pilot and Geographic Information Systems Professional, both of which he integrates heavily into every project.
During his career, he served as president of the Rocky Mountain Anthropological Association, and held various positions on the Boards of Directors at the Colorado Archaeological Society, the Colorado Council of Professional Archaeologists. He is an inducted member of Phi Alpha Theta. Casey Dukeman is currently serving as the Public Information and Innovation Officer at the City of Delta.
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.