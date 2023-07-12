Senators Bennet and Hickenlooper announced the City of Delta has been awarded $13,196,356 to implement complete street design including new sidewalks, ADA-accessibility features, landscaping, and multimodal improvements to Main Street. This funding comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) Grant program, created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. As a whole, Colorado received $72 million through this program.
“Our downtown is more visible. People are driving slower and can notice our restaurants, stores, and public art instead of driving as fast as possible missing everything we have to offer,” stated Mayor Kevin Carlson. “Parking is safer with Main Street as a single lane, and we are all better off by slowing down a little to improve safety for everyone traveling or walking Main Street. We are excited to be able to work with CDOT and our community to make the changes we need to and grateful for the grant funding that is going to make this possible.”
City staff will work with U.S. DOT and the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) to finalize acceptance of the grant award and identify the necessary next steps. “We are thrilled with the news of this award,” says City Manager Elyse Casselberry. “Now comes the hard work. We will work with Main Street businesses and the community to decide what improvements will be most impactful to creating a pedestrian friendly downtown, calm traffic and improve safety on Main.”
Phases 1 and 2 of the Main Street Demonstration project will inform the final design of this project. Through the demonstration projects, the City is testing concepts of what Main Street could look like. It is vital that the community weigh in with their opinion on the final design. Stay tuned for opportunities to provide feedback as the City works through this process.
