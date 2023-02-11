The Community Development Department is embarking on a project to update the City of Delta’s land use code. A primary goal of this project is to make the code more user-friendly and to reduce the number of steps and amount of time required for application and review processes for things like subdivisions and commercial development. These improvements will incorporate the policies in the new comprehensive plan and will reduce barriers for those seeking to build housing or develop business facilities. This project is unique to the City of Delta and will focus only on land use within the city limits.
The project also includes a housing needs assessment that will help us to understand and guide the type of housing that is needed in Delta now and in the future. A valuable part of this assessment is public input throughout the process. This will be accomplished through published surveys in social media and newspapers, public meetings, and other informational press releases. Please visit the City of Delta’s webpage (www.cityofdelta.net), the City of Delta Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/CityofDelta), or by contacting the City’s Community Development department at 970.874.7909.
