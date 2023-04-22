The City of Delta is in the early stages of updating the building, zoning, and subdivision sections of the Municipal Code. These chapters of the Municipal Code control how new housing and business development happens within the City boundaries. These chapters of the Municipal Code need to be updated to make it easier to start or expand businesses in Delta, and to make it easier to build a home. The City will specifically update application processes and requirements to reduce regulatory burden on applicants seeking to improve or better their property. The City received a grant from Colorado Department of Local Affairs and hired Western Slope-based RPI Consulting to assist with this project. As an initial step, the City and its consultants have completed a housing needs assessment. This assessment included a public survey and gathered information related to access to housing, the cost of housing, and housing needs of City residents. This information will be used to guide updates to the Municipal Codes to encourage development of housing that meets the needs of Delta residents today and in the future. The City is also analyzing its business friendliness, and business incentives with the goal of encouraging more economic growth. The City team has also developed a “roadmap” that incorporates the recently adopted Comprehensive Plan, the housing needs assessment, public input, and other City policies into a systematic approach to guide improvements to the City’s building, subdivision, and zoning codes. Life, safety, and health will remain the priority of future development within the City, balanced with the need for more housing development, business friendly processes and procedures, and a common sense approach to the future development of the City.
We need your input; community engagement and participation are crucial to the success of this project!
Please join us at an upcoming community meeting to learn more and tell us about your concerns and priorities:
In Person Option:
Thursday April 27, 5:30 to 7 PM CB’s Tavern Meeting Room 334 Main Street
Delta, CO 81416
Zoom Option:
Thursday April 27, Noon-1:30 PM
