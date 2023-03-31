Beginning on March 22, and occurring every following Wednesday, the City of Delta will offer a free walk-in resource connection center from 11 am to 1 pm at Westminster Hall at 135 4th Street in Delta. Members of the City Crisis Prevention Unit will be offering free case management and resource support services to the community at that time every Wednesday. Case Managers will be available to assist participants with housing navigation, application assistance, employment help, and much more. “This is one of our new programs we will be kicking off this year,” said Elyse Casselberry, City Manager. “We have spent a year creating strategies and programs to offer assistance to our most vulnerable community members. The walk-in resource connection center creates a direct connection for community members to resources.”
The walk-in resource connection center is designed to reduce barriers and bias in order to provide equitable services to our community members. We are working to partner with various service providers to make this a one-stop shop. We will continue to collaborate with all our partner agencies in order to provide connection and quality services to our participants. Our goal is to listen, understand, support, and connect individuals to resources to build a thriving community.
Staff time for the walk-in resource connection center is funded by a grant from the Colorado Division of Justice and American Rescue Plan funds. In February 2023 the City submitted additional grant requests that will enable the continued funding of this program. This is an evolving program and the City will make adjustments to time, place, and services offered as necessary to meet the needs of program participants.
Though this program has been created as a component of our strategy for reducing homelessness, this service will be available to anyone who needs help navigating resources. We all have times in our life when we need help. Please reach out to CPU Case Managers at (970) 874-7911 for more information or support.
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.