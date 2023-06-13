The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests issued a closure order for Owl Creek Pass Pit area, located on the Ouray Ranger District off National Forest System Road (NFSR) #858, beginning June 5 through Dec. 31, 2023. The purpose of the closure is for public health and safety during the crushing operations performed by Ouray County and contractors at Owl Creek Pass Pit.
The closure area includes approximately 5 acres of National Forest System lands in and around the Owl Creek Pass Pit adjacent to NFSR #858–Owl Creek road and the pit access road that spurs off Owl Creek road. Heavy equipment will be present seven days a week to excavate material, crush it and store it on-site. Crushing operations will begin June 5 and occur throughout the summer and fall seasons.
