Crews do not anticipate any traffic impacts next week as work continues on excavation and placement of the culvert pipe.
The project team will be off the highway from midday on Friday, Sept. 1-Monday, Sept. 4 in observance of the Labor Day holiday.
The temporary highway bridge will continue to move traffic while the construction of the new culvert takes place.
It is anticipated that all work will be completed by mid November, 2023.
Travel Impacts
● The temporary bridge has two lanes and the speed limit is 40 mph. Commercial motor vehicle traffic is restricted to 85,000 lbs and 11-foot width.
