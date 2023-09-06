Highway 133 culvert

 Crews do not anticipate any traffic impacts next week as work continues installing the culvert pipe and backfilling the culvert with a flow fill material. Flow fill is a self-compacting material with a flowable consistency that is used as an alternative to compacted materials, such as concrete. 

The project team will be off the highway from midday today, Friday, Sept. 1-Monday, Sept. 4 in observance of the Labor Day holiday, resuming work on Tuesday, Sept. 5. 

●  The temporary highway bridge will continue to move traffic while the construction of the new culvert takes place. 

●  It is anticipated that all work will be completed by mid November, 2023. 

Travel Impacts 

The temporary bridge has two lanes and the speed limit is 40 mph. Commercial motor vehicle traffic is restricted to 85,000 lbs and 11-foot width. 

