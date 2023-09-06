Crews do not anticipate any traffic impacts next week as work continues installing the culvert pipe and backfilling the culvert with a flow fill material. Flow fill is a self-compacting material with a flowable consistency that is used as an alternative to compacted materials, such as concrete.
The project team will be off the highway from midday today, Friday, Sept. 1-Monday, Sept. 4 in observance of the Labor Day holiday, resuming work on Tuesday, Sept. 5.
● The temporary highway bridge will continue to move traffic while the construction of the new culvert takes place.
● It is anticipated that all work will be completed by mid November, 2023.
Travel Impacts
● The temporary bridge has two lanes and the speed limit is 40 mph. Commercial motor vehicle traffic is restricted to 85,000 lbs and 11-foot width.
For additional information about this project and to sign up for email updates, please reach out to:
- Emergency Project hotline: 970.279.3309
Email: CO133CulvertRepair@gmail.com
Website: https://www.codot.gov/projects/co133bowieculvert
