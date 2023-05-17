Andrew Boyce, Tyler Shultz, and Tim Shultz participated in CO Special Olympics Track and Field Day on Friday, May 5th. These boys placed in all three events they were in, and all three are going to State in June! We are really proud of these young men!
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.