To View Jail Based Behavioral Services (JBBS) Program and its Successes in Delta County
The Colorado Attorney General's outreach team has expressed interest in visiting jails in rural counties to witness firsthand the innovative programs and harm reduction initiatives being implemented in facilities such as the Delta County detention center. The Attorney General will visit the Delta County detention center on Thursday, August 17th to observe the accomplishments and initiatives implemented in Delta County under the supervision of JBBS Administrator, Jackie Felix.
The JBBS program offers a wide range of services, including Medication-Assisted Therapy (MAT), in-custody counseling, case management, Medicaid navigation, and collaboration with the 7th Judicial District Courts. Additionally, the program follows judicial system recommendations and manages referrals to rehabilitation facilities across the state.
The Delta County detention center JBBS program's strategic approach to inmate welfare is a leading model for mental health support and harm reduction initiatives within rural jails. The Delta County JBBS program earned national recognition after becoming the first rural jail in Colorado to offer in custody pre-restoration education.
Jackie Felix expresses that Sheriff Mark Taylor and Captain Daniel Cano share a vision of fostering positive change for inmates during incarceration, value the significance of mental health intervention and treatment during incarceration, as well as the value of social justice. Sheriff Taylor aims to lower the recidivism rate in Delta County through these initiatives.
As the Delta County detention center continues to lead in providing mental health support and pioneering harm reduction initiatives, Sheriff Taylor and the JBBS team eagerly anticipate sharing their accomplishments and best practices with the Attorney General and his outreach team.
When asked about the program and its success in Delta County, Sheriff Taylor explained that Sheriffs across the country are forced to think outside the box to keep their communities safe. “Due to soft on crime policies being implemented in Delta County as well as around the country, there is a disconnect between law enforcement who are sympathetic to the victims of crime and the judicial system which seems to be sympathetic to the criminals.”
“In Delta County, victims of crimes will always be my priority”, states Sheriff Taylor. “I believe the steps we have taken within our detention facility may give offenders the tools needed to help them become productive citizens and hopefully keep some of them from re- offending.”
