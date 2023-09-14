Colorado native and award-winning author Donald Paul Benjamin will launch his latest mystery novel on the shores of the state’s largest and deepest natural lake. The 78-year-old Delta County resident will officially introduce “Spirits of Grand Lake” at the Grand Lake Lodge, in scenic Grand Lake, Colorado, on Saturday, September 23. The author will be available at the Lodge to discuss his book and sign copies during an open-house, come-and-go event from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Much of the action in “Spirits” takes place at the historic Grand Lake Lodge during the autumn of 2006. The story begins in the mythical Western Slope village of Lavender with vivid flashbacks to Grand Lake, nearby Rocky Mountain National Park, and the village of Estes Park. The alpine mystery blends true history of the Grand Lake region with hypothetical scenarios which evoke spirits of the past. The book features the action-packed adventures of a college dropout and budding detective whose intuition guides him to investigate a kidnapping and suspicious death.
In crafting his story, Benjamin worked with several local contacts including former Grand Lake Lodge employees and area residents including Delta County’s own Dr. David Noe, a former Rocky Mountain National Park ranger who now works with Jo Ann Jarreau to operate Western Colorado Wine Tour.
“Spirits” is the third book in the author’s Four Corners Mystery Series, all set in the diverse region where the states of Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, and Utah share an intersecting border. The action in his debut novel, “The Road to Lavender” begins in Arizona and soon migrates to the mythical Western Slope village of Lavender, Colorado. His second mystery, “A Lavender Wedding,” includes scenes in Lavender, Denver, Aspen, and Glenwood Springs with a stunning climax at the Carbondale Public Library.
A native of Greeley, Benjamin is a 1963 graduate of Greeley (Central) High School. Following graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served three years as a military journalist, including a tour in Korea. He and his wife, Donna Marie, now reside in Cedaredge, where the operate Elevation Press of Colorado, an independent publishing house and book formatting service.
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.