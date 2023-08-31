Colorado Parks and Wildlife re-launched its Colorado Outdoors podcast today with a new episode diving into a burly topic: bears.
Get ready to learn about the conditions our wildlife officers have observed for black bears across the state in 2023 and take a deep dive into how CPW works with community partners to reduce human-bear conflicts in an effort to keep Colorado’s wildlife wild. Throughout the conversation, the public can gain a newfound appreciation for these charismatic creatures.
The Colorado Outdoors podcast provides an avenue for CPW to tell the story of the agency to both the residents of Colorado and those who come here to enjoy all the natural resources the state has to offer. Over the coming months, we’ll bring you stories and important information from our staff and partners about the ways we all work together to conserve Colorado and maintain the parks, landscapes, wildlife and recreational opportunities that connect us to our home.
“One of the best aspects of working at CPW is getting a chance to learn something new every day from the people who make up this agency,” said CPW Southwest Region Public Information Officer John Livingston, who will host the podcast. “Through our more candid conversations on this show, we hope to connect the public to our mission and introduce them to who we are at CPW in an entirely new way. And we aim to give every listener an opportunity to learn something new each episode, too.”
You can find the podcast on your favorite listening platforms, such as:
The podcast is designed to share the conservation work taking place in the agency on all levels – parks, wildlife, trails, outdoor recreation, safety, natural resources, research, biology, energy and more. It will also give the agency a communications tool to share information on hot and pressing topics. It will have the flexibility to both educate and respond to questions on the actions that the agency takes.
The podcast is powered by Great Outdoors Colorado. Art19 is the host platform and people can also find the podcast online at https://art19.com/shows/colorado-outdoors.
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.