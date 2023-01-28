At the January 17-18 meeting, the Parks and Wildlife Commission heard proposed changes to regulations as follows. All final regulations approved at the January 17-18, 2023 meeting will go into effect on March 2, 2023 unless otherwise noted.
FINAL REGULATIONS
Agenda Item 9: Chapter W-0 - “General Provisions” 2 CCR 406-0 and those related provisions of Chapter W-16 (“Parks and Wildlife Procedural Rules” 2 CCR 406-16) necessary to accommodate changes to or ensure consistency with Chapter W-0 (Step 2 of 2)
The Commission finalized the following regulations:
- Rescinding current CPW regulation Chapter W-0 #005 (Reasonable Accommodations) and re-codifying amended disability accommodation regulations in Chapter W-16 (Parks and Wildlife Procedural Rules) to make it clear that such regulations apply to both wildlife programs and parks programs, and to align CPW’s regulations with the federal Americans with Disabilities Amendments Act.
- Modifying the Game Management Unit boundaries for 008, 123, 124, 125, 128, 129, 135, and 191.
- Modifying the hunting closure on Mount Evans.
Agenda Item 10: Chapter W-2 - “Big Game” 2 CCR 406-2 and those related provisions of Chapter W-3 (“Furbearers and small Game, Except Migratory Birds” 2 CCR 406-3) necessary to accommodate changes to or ensure consistency with Chapter W-2 (Step 2 of 2)
The Commission finalized the following regulations:
Multiple Species
- Amending the definition of an adult novice hunter and revising the license list classification for the adult novice hunting licenses and adult novice ranching for wildlife licenses.
- Annual changes to season dates, limited license areas, and manner of take provisions for deer, elk, pronghorn antelope, moose, and bear (statewide). (Step 1 of 1)
- Annual changes to season dates, limited license areas, and quotas and manner of take provisions for bighorn sheep and mountain goat (statewide). (Step 1 of 1)
Deer
- Creating a new 4th rifle antlered deer hunting season in Game Management Units 31 and 32.
- Creating a new 4th rifle antlered deer hunting season in Game Management Unit 30.
- Creating a list B, private land only, antlerless whitetail season in Game Management Units 6, 16, 17, 161, and 171 from December 1 through December 31.
- Adding early season doe hunt codes in Game Management Units 54, 55, and 551.
- Expanding D-E-411-P6-R to include portions of Game Management Units 52 and 521 and changing the hunt code to D-E-052-P6-R.
- Modifying the hunt code DM951P7R to be a general private land only antlered license.
- Removing the private land only designation from all mule deer and pronghorn licenses in Game Management Unit 83.
- Adding hunt codes for either-sex deer, doe, and cow elk valid only on Centennial Cone Open Space in Game Management Unit 38.
Elk
- Revising Data Analysis Unit E-10 cow elk hunt codes in Game Management Units 21, 22, 30, 31, and 32.
- Restoring Game Management Unit-specific cow rifle licenses for 2nd, 3rd, and 4th seasons in Data Analysis Unit E-16 and the extended private land only cow season in Game
- Management Unit 444. Limiting archery elk licenses in Data Analysis Unit E-14.
Pronghorn
- Creating private land only hunt codes in Data Analysis Unit PH-5.
Moose
- Adding bull and cow moose hunting codes in Game Management Units 33 and 34.
- Adding cow moose hunt codes in Game Management Units 44 and 45.
- Replacing the hunt codes for cow (MF047O1X) and bull (MM047O1X) moose in Game Management Unit 47 to create four separate hunt codes in Game Management Units 47, 444, and 471.
Bighorn Sheep
- Adding a bighorn sheep ewe hunt code to Data Analysis Unit S-36.
- Revising the Bighorn Sheep Access Program Option C.
Mountain Goat
- Re-opening either-sex mountain goat hunt code GEG18O1R in Game Management Unit G18.
Agenda Item 13: Chapter W-2 - “Big Game” 2 CCR 406-2 (Step 1 of 1)
The Commission finalized the following regulations:
Multiple Species
- Annual changes to season dates, and harvest limits for mountain lion (statewide). (Step 1 of 1)
Agenda Item 14: Chapter W-9 - “Wildlife Properties” 2 CCR 406-9 (Step 1 of 1)
The Commission finalized the following regulations:
- Modifying the public access dates for Oak Ridge State Wildlife Area to allow turkey hunting in May and youth outreach turkey hunting in April.
ISSUE IDENTIFICATION
Agenda Item 19: Chapter W-3 - “Furbearers and Small Game, Except Migratory Birds” 2 CCR 406-3 (Step 1 of 2)
The Commission considered the following final regulations:
- Modification of the Harvest Information Program (HIP) to no longer require sportspersons only pursuing furbearers to register with the HIP.
- Creation of a white-tailed ptarmigan, Greater sage-grouse, and Columbian sharp-tailed grouse permit that would be required in addition to a small game license, to take these species.
Agenda Item 20: Chapter W-5 - “Small Game - Migratory Game Birds” – 2 CCR 406-5 (Step 1 of 2)
The Commission considered annual changes to waterfowl and migratory bird hunting seasons and related provisions, including season dates, bag and possession limits, and manner of take provisions.
Agenda Item 21: Chapter W-13 - “Wildlife Possession, Scientific Collecting and Special Licenses” 2 CCR 406-13 and those related provisions of Chapter W-0 (“General Provisions” 2 CCR 406-0) necessary to accommodate changes to or ensure consistency with Chapter W-13– (Step 1 of 2)
The Commission initiated its annual review of the entire chapter including, but not limited to, regulations pertaining to wildlife possession, scientific collecting, and special licenses. Specific regulatory changes include, but are not limited to, the following:
- Modifications to authorize aquatic management.
CONSENT AGENDA (Agenda Item 30)
ISSUE IDENTIFICATION
Agenda Item 30.1: Chapter W-9 - “Wildlife Properties” 2 CCR 406-9
The Commission initiated its annual review of the entire chapter, including, but not limited to:
- Modification of the Colorow State Wildlife Area closure period.
- Modification of the hunting restrictions at Oxbow State Trust Land to open the land to all hunters.
- Adoption of permanent regulations for the new SKCK fishing access easement on the Yampa River.
About CPW Commission Meetings
A complete agenda along with all materials for public review for this meeting can be found on the CPW website. The public is encouraged to email written comments to the commission at dnr_cpwcommission@state.co.us. Details on providing public comments for virtual meetings are available on the CPW website.
The commission meets regularly and travels to communities around the state to facilitate public participation. Anyone can listen to Commission meetingsthrough the CPW website. This opportunity keeps constituents informed about the development of regulations and how the commission works with Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff to manage the parks, wildlife and outdoor recreation programs administered by the agency. Find out more about the commission on the CPW website.
The next commission meeting is scheduled to take place on March 15-16. The commission is also holding meetings on the draft wolf restoration and management plan in January and February as outlined on CPW’s wolf stay informed website.
