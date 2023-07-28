At the July 20 - 21 meeting, the Parks and Wildlife Commission heard proposed changes to regulations as follows. All final regulations approved at the July 20 - 21, 2023 meeting will go into effect on September 1, 2023, unless otherwise noted.
ISSUES IDENTIFICATION
Agenda Item 11: Chapter P-1 - “Parks and Outdoor Recreation Lands” 2 CCR 405-1 (Step 1 of 2) and Eldo Pilot Presentation
The Commission initiated its annual review of the entire chapter including, but not limited to, generally-applicable and property-specific requirements for, or restrictions on use of, parks properties controlled by Colorado Parks and Wildlife. Specific regulatory changes include, but are not limited to, the following:
- Extending the pilot testing of the timed entry reservation system at Eldorado Canyon State Park.
- Updating the property specific regulations for Fishers Peak as the park is developed.
CONSENT AGENDA (Agenda Item 13)
Final Regulations
Agenda Item 13.1: Chapter P-3 - “River Outfitters” 2 CCR 405-3 (Step 1 of 1)
- Cleanup of personal flotation requirements for river outfitters.
Emergency Regulations
Agenda Item 13.2: Chapter W-2 - “Big Game” 2 CCR 406-2 (Step 1 of 1)
- Cleanup of season dates for over-the-counter hunt code BE087U6R from 09/01/2023 11/26/2023 to 09/02/2023 - 11/26/2023.
About CPW Commission Meetings
A complete agenda along with all materials for public review for this meeting can be found on the CPW website. The public is encouraged to email written comments to the commission at dnr_cpwcommission@state.co.us. Details on providing public comments at meetings are available on the CPW website.
The commission meets regularly and travels to communities around the state to facilitate public participation. Anyone can view Commission meetings on Youtube. This opportunity keeps constituents informed about the development of regulations and how the commission works with Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff to manage the parks, wildlife and outdoor recreation programs administered by the agency. Find out more about the commission on the CPW website.
The next commission meeting is scheduled to take place on August 24 - 25 in Steamboat Springs.
