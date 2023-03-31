At the March 15-16 meeting, the Parks and Wildlife Commission heard proposed changes to regulations as follows. All final regulations approved at the March 15 - 16, 2023 meeting will go into effect on May 1, 2023 unless otherwise noted.
FINAL REGULATIONS
Agenda Item 11: Chapter W-3 – “Furbearers and Small Game, except Migratory Birds” 2 CCR 406-3 (Step 2 of 2)
The Commission finalized annual changes to game bird seasons, excluding turkey, and other small game seasons and related provisions, including season dates, bag and possession limits and manner of take provisions. Specific regulatory changes include the following:
- Modification of the Harvest Information Program (HIP) to no longer require sportspersons only pursuing furbearers to register with the HIP.
The Commission also approved creation of a white-tailed ptarmigan, greater sage-grouse, and Columbian sharp-tailed grouse permit that would be required in addition to a small game license, to take these species; however, this change will not proceed at this time based on guidance provided by the Colorado Attorney General’s Office.
Agenda Item 12: Chapter W-5 - “Small Game - Migratory Game Birds” 2 CCR 406-5 (Step 2 of 2)
The Commission finalized regulations related to waterfowl and migratory bird hunting seasons and related provisions, including season dates, bag and possession limits and manner of take provisions.
Agenda Item 13: Chapter W-9 - “Wildlife Properties” 2 CCR 406-9 and those related provisions of Chapter W-0 (“General Provisions” 2 CCR 406-0)necessary to accommodate changes to or ensure consistency with Chapter W-9 (Step 2 of 2)
The Commission finalized regulations related to generally applicable and property-specific requirements for, or restrictions on use of, wildlife properties controlled by the Division of Parks and Wildlife, including State Trust Lands leased by the Division. Specific considerations include the following:
- Adoption of permanent regulations for the new SKCK fishing access easement on the Yampa River.
Agenda Item 14: Chapter W-13 - “Wildlife Possession, Scientific Collecting and Special Licenses” 2 CCR 406-13 and those related provisions of Chapter W-0 (“General Provisions” 2 CCR 406-0) necessary to accommodate changes to or ensure consistency with Chapter W-13 (Step 2 of 2)
The Commission finalized regulations pertaining to wildlife possession, scientific collecting, and special licenses. Specific regulatory changes include the following:
- Modifications to authorize aquatic management.
ISSUES IDENTIFICATION
Agenda Item 15: Chapter W-2 - “Big Game” - 2 CCR 406-2 and those related provisions of Chapter W-0 (“General Provisions” - 2 CCR 406-0) necessary to accommodate changes to or ensure consistency with Chapter W-2 (Step 1 of 2)
The Commission considered changes to big game license distribution, including preference point banking, averaging group points, an across-the-board allocation, and/or updating the high-demand hunt code split, such as from 80% for residents and 20% for nonresidents to 90% for residents and 10% for nonresidents.
Agenda Item 16: Chapter W-9 - “Wildlife Properties” - 2 CCR 406-9 and those related provisions of Chapter W-0 (“General Provisions” - 2 CCR 406-0) and Chapter P-1 (“Parks and Outdoor Recreation Lands” - 2 CCR 405-1) necessary to accommodate changes to or ensure consistency with Chapter W-9 (Step 1 of 3)
The Commission reviewed the entire chapter, including but not limited to, generally applicable and property-specific requirements for, or restrictions on the use of wildlife properties controlled by the Division of Parks and Wildlife.
Agenda Item 18: Backcountry Search and Rescue Program update and Chapter W-16 - “Parks and Wildlife Procedural Rules” - 2 CCR 406-16 and those related provisions of Chapter W-0 (“General Provisions” - 2 CCR 406-0) and Chapter P-7 (“Passes, Permits and Registrations” - 2 CCR 405-7) necessary to accommodate changes to or ensure consistency with Chapter W-16 (Step 1 of 2)
The Commission considered any necessary changes to implement and administer the Search and Rescue program.
CONSENT AGENDA (Agenda Item 23)
FINAL REGULATIONS
Agenda Item 23.1: Chapter P-7 - “Passes, Permits and Registrations” – 2 CCR 405-7 and Chapter W-0 (“General Provisions” – 2 CCR 406-0) (Step 1 of 1)
The Commission finalized regulations updating the reference to the U.S. Federal Poverty Guidelines applicable to the Centennial Pass and other low-income licenses and passes offered by the Division and updated the reference for dependents to match the U.S. Federal Poverty Guidelines of the number of people in the family/household.
Agenda Item 23.2: Chapter W-2 - “Big Game” - 2 CCR 406-2 and those related provisions of Chapter W-0 (“General Provisions” - 2 CCR 406-0) necessary to accommodate changes to or ensure consistency with Chapter W-2 (Step 1 of 1)
The Commission finalized any necessary corrections or administrative clean-ups to regulations previously adopted by the Parks and Wildlife Commission for the 2023 big game seasons, including, but not limited to, game management unit boundaries, season dates, limited license areas and manner of take provisions for bighorn sheep, mountain goat, deer, elk, pronghorn, moose, bear and mountain lion, and regulations otherwise necessary for the implementation of the 2023 big game seasons.
Agenda Item 23.3: Chapter W-9 - “Wildlife Properties” 2 CCR 406-9 and those related provisions of Chapter W-0 (“General Provisions” 2 CCR 406-0) necessary to accommodate changes to or ensure consistency with Chapter W-9 (Step 2 of 2)
The Commission finalized regulations related to generally applicable and property specific requirements for, or restrictions on use of, wildlife properties controlled by the Division of Parks and Wildlife, including State Trust Lands leased by the Division. Specific considerations include the following:
- Administrative clean-up to correct the misspelling of the Bill Patterson State Wildlife Area. (Step 1 of 1)
- Combining the Ruby Mountain SWA Fishing Easement (FE) regulations and the Bighorn Springs SWA FE under the Bighorn Springs SWA FE. (Step 1 of 1)
- Modification of the Colorow State Wildlife Area closure period.
- Modification of the hunting restrictions at Oxbow State Trust Land to open the land to all hunters.
