At the May 3 - 4 meeting, the Parks and Wildlife Commission heard proposed changes to regulations as follows. All final regulations approved at the May 3 - 4, 2023 meeting will go into effect on July 1, 2023, unless otherwise noted.
FINAL REGULATIONS
Agenda Item 12: Chapter W-10 – “Nongame Wildlife” 2 CCR 406-10 and those related provisions of Chapter W-16 (“Parks and Wildlife Procedural Rules” 2 CCR 406-16) necessary to accommodate changes to or ensure consistency with Chapter W-10 (Step 2 of 2)
The Commission finalized regulations for the cleanup of a referenced regulation and to implement and administer wolf reintroduction, including:
- Regulations authorizing owners of livestock to file applications with CPW seeking to injuriously or lethally take gray wolves, including applications seeking retroactive authorization for take of wolves caught in the act of attacking livestock or working dogs.
- Regulations codifying procedures related to the filing and review of applications seeking authorization to injuriously or lethally take wolves, and related administrative appeals.
Agenda Item 13: Chapter W-17 – “Damage Caused by Wildlife” 2 CCR 406-17(Step 2 of 2)
The Commission finalized regulations regarding payment of compensation for gray wolf depredation.
Agenda Item 16: Chapter W-2 – “Big Game” 2 CCR 406-2 and those related provisions of Chapter W-0 (“General Provisions” 2 CCR 406-0) necessary to accommodate changes to or ensure consistency with Chapter W-2 (Step 1 of 1)
The Commission finalized the following regulations:
- Adoption of all limited license numbers for black bear, deer, elk, pronghorn and moose for all Game Management Units in the state that have limited licenses for these species for the 2023 big game seasons. As directed by the Commission, licenses for hunt codes EE004O1A, EE004O1M, and EE014O1M have been further reduced by another 25% to 375, 100, and 150. Also as directed by the Commission, the season dates for licenses EM000U2R and EM000U3R have been shortened to 5 days (October 28, 2023 – November 1, 2023 and November 11, 2023 – November 15, 2023) if used in GMUs 3, 4, 5, 11, 12, 13, 14, 23, 24, 131, 211, 214, 231, 301, and 441.
Agenda Item 17: Chapter W-2 – “Big Game” 2 CCR 406-2 and those related provisions of Chapter W-0 (“General Provisions” 2 CCR 406-0) necessary to accommodate changes to or ensure consistency with Chapter W-2 (Step 2 of 2)
The Commission finalized the following regulations modifying the big game license distribution for black bear, deer, elk and pronghorn to 80% for residents and 20% for nonresidents for high-demand hunt codes and 75% for residents and 25% for nonresidents for all other hunt codes for those species effective for the 2024 big game seasons.
Agenda Item 18: Chapter W-16 –“Parks and Wildlife Procedural Rules” 2 CCR 406-16 and those related provisions of Chapter P-7 (“Passes, Permits and Registrations” 2 CCR 405-7) necessary to accommodate changes to or ensure consistency with Chapter W-16 (Step 2 of 2)
The Commission finalized the necessary changes to implement and administer the Search and Rescue program and increased the fee for the Colorado Search and Rescue (CORSAR) Cards. The Chapter P-7 – changes to the COSAR Card will become effective on March 1, 2024.
DRAFT REGULATIONS
Agenda Item 19: Chapter W-9 - “Wildlife Properties” 2 CCR 406-9 and those related provisions of Chapter W-0 (“General Provisions” 2 CCR 406-0) and Chapter P-1 (“Parks and Outdoor Recreation Lands” 2 CCR 405-1) necessary to accommodate changes to or ensure consistency with Chapter W9 (Step 2 of 3)
The Commission reviewed the entire chapter including, but not limited to, generally applicable and property-specific requirements for, or restrictions on use of wildlife properties controlled by the Division of Parks and Wildlife.
ISSUES IDENTIFICATION
Agenda Item 20: Chapter W-2 - “Big Game” - 2 CCR 406-2 and those related provisions of Chapter W-0 (“General Provisions” - 2 CCR 406-0) necessary to accommodate changes to or ensure consistency with Chapter W-2 (Step 1 of 2)
The Commission considered changes to preference points for deer, elk, pronghorn and bear including point banking.
CONSENT AGENDA (Agenda Item 29)
Final Regulations
Agenda Item 28.1: Chapter W-2 - “Big Game” - 2 CCR 406-2 (Step 1 of 1)
The Commission finalized cleanup to the youth participation in the late pronghorn season.
About CPW Commission Meetings
A complete agenda along with all materials for public review for this meeting can be found on the CPW website. The public is encouraged to email written comments to the commission at dnr_cpwcommission@state.co.us. Details on providing public comments at meetings are available on the CPW website.
The commission meets regularly and travels to communities around the state to facilitate public participation. Anyone can listen to Commission meetingsthrough the CPW website. This opportunity keeps constituents informed about the development of regulations and how the commission works with Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff to manage the parks, wildlife and outdoor recreation programs administered by the agency. Find out more about the commission on the CPW website.
The next commission meeting is scheduled to take place on June 22 - 23.
