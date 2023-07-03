At the June 22 - 23 meeting, the Parks and Wildlife Commission heard proposed changes to regulations as follows. All final regulations approved at the June 22 - 23, 2023 meeting will go into effect on August 1, 2023, unless otherwise noted.
FINAL REGULATIONS
Agenda Item 10: Chapter W-9 - “Wildlife Properties” 2 CCR 406-9 and those related provisions of Chapter W-0 (“General Provisions” 2 CCR 406-0) and Chapter P-1 (“Parks and Outdoor Recreation Lands” 2 CCR 405-1) necessary to accommodate changes to or ensure consistency with Chapter W-9 (Step 3 of 3)
The Commission finalized regulations including, but not limited to, generally applicable and property-specific requirements for, or restrictions on use of, wildlife properties controlled by the Division of Parks and Wildlife.
CITIZEN PETITION
Agenda Item 19.1: Chapter W-9 - “Wildlife Properties” 2 CCR 406-9
The Commission adopted the Director’s written recommendation to DENY a petition for rulemaking related to Wildlife Properties, as follows:
- A Citizen Petition requesting a change to allow paragliding at Radium State Wildlife Area.
OFFICER ELECTION
The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission voted to appoint Dallas May as the Commission Chair for a one-year term. The Commission also elected Dr. Richard Reading as Vice Chair and Dr. Karen Bailey as Secretary of the Parks and Wildlife Commission. Additional information about the Commission election can be found here.
About CPW Commission Meetings
A complete agenda along with all materials for public review for this meeting can be found on the CPW website. The public is encouraged to email written comments to the commission at dnr_cpwcommission@state.co.us. Details on providing public comments at meetings are available on the CPW website.
The commission meets regularly and travels to communities around the state to facilitate public participation. Anyone can view Commission meetings on Youtube. This opportunity keeps constituents informed about the development of regulations and how the commission works with Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff to manage the parks, wildlife and outdoor recreation programs administered by the agency. Find out more about the commission on the CPW website.
The next commission meeting is scheduled to take place on July 20 - 21.
