At the August 24 - 25 meeting, the Parks and Wildlife Commission heard proposed changes to regulations as follows. All final regulations approved at the August 24 - 25, 2023 meeting will go into effect on October 1, 2023, unless otherwise noted.
FINAL REGULATIONS
Agenda Item 10: Chapter P-1 - “Parks and Outdoor Recreation Lands” 2 CCR 405-1 (Step 2 of 2)
The Commission finalized regulations including, but not limited to, the following:
- Extending the pilot testing of the timed entry reservation system at Eldorado Canyon State Park.
- Updating the property specific regulations for Fishers Peak as the park is developed.
DRAFT REGULATIONS
Agenda Item 11: Chapter W-0 - “General Provisions” 2 CCR 406-0, and those related provisions of Chapter W-2 (“Big Game” 2 CCR 406-2), Chapter W-3 (“Furbearers and Small Game, Except Migratory Birds” 2 CCR 406-3), Chapter W-11 (“Wildlife Parks and Unregulated Wildlife” 2 CCR 406- 11), Chapter W-15 (“Division Agents” 2 CCR 406-15), and Chapter P-7 (“Passes, Permits and Registrations” – 2 CCR 405-7) necessary to accommodate changes to or ensure consistency with Chapter W-0 (Step 1 of 2)
- The Commission considered regulations including, but not limited to, adjusting license fees and license agent commission rates according to adjustments to the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood Consumer Price Index.
ISSUES IDENTIFICATION
Agenda Item 12: Chapter W-0 - “General Provisions” 2 CCR 406-0 (Step 1 of 2)
- The Commission considered regulations regarding red swamp crayfish possession and licensing requirements.
Agenda Item 13: Chapter W-1 - “Fishing” 2 CCR 406-1 and those related provisions of Chapter W-0 (“General Provisions” 2 CCR 406-0) and Chapter W-9 (“Wildlife Properties” 2 CCR 406-9) necessary to accommodate changes to or ensure consistency with Chapter W-1 (Step 1 of 2)
The Commission initiated its annual review of the entire chapter including, but not limited to, consideration of regulations regarding season dates, bag and possession limits, licensing requirements, manner of take provisions and special conditions or restrictions applicable to waters of the state. Specific considerations include, but are not limited to, the following:
- Removing two special fishing restrictions on the Upper Arkansas River.
- Adopting special condition regulations for artificial flies and regulations for trout fishing on the Upper Square Top Lake, Lover Square Top Lake, Duck Creek to Duck Lake, West Fork Clear Creek, and Williams Gulch.
- Modifying regulations on the Blue River, Tenmile Creek and Dillon Reservoir in response to a decline in brown trout.
CONSENT AGENDA (Agenda Item 24)
Final Regulations
Agenda Item 24.1: Chapter W-2 - “Big Game” 2 CCR 406-2 (PERMANENT REGULATIONS)
(Step 1 of 1)
- Cleanup of season dates for over-the-counter hunt code BE087U6R from 09/01/2023 - 11/26/2023 to 09/02/2023 - 11/26/2023.
Agenda Item 24.2: Chapter W-9 - “Wildlife Properties” 2 CCR 406-9 (Step 1 of 1)
- Cleanup regulations for Chapter W-9 that were adopted at the June 2023 Commission meeting.
Emergency Regulations
Agenda Item 24.3: Chapter W-9 - “Wildlife Properties” 2 CCR 406-9 (Step 1 of 1)
- Removing John Martin Reservoir SWA from the Chapter W-9 regulations.
Issue Identification
Agenda Item 24.4: Chapter W-1 - “Fishing” 2 CCR 406-1 (Step 1 of 2)
- Adopting regulations prohibiting fishing around the Hermosa Creek Confluence Fish Barrier.
About CPW Commission Meetings
A complete agenda along with all materials for public review for this meeting can be found on the CPW website. The public is encouraged to email written comments to the commission at dnr_cpwcommission@state.co.us. Details on providing public comments at meetings are available on the CPW website.
The commission meets regularly and travels to communities around the state to facilitate public participation. Anyone can view Commission meetings on Youtube. This opportunity keeps constituents informed about the development of regulations and how the commission works with Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff to manage the parks, wildlife and outdoor recreation programs administered by the agency. Find out more about the commission on the CPW website.
The next commission meeting is scheduled to take place on November 16 - 17 in Burlington.
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post onHighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.