At a hybrid meeting in Steamboat Springs, the Commission will consider CPW’s Final Draft Wolf Restoration and Management Plan and requisite regulatory changes to Chapter W-10 and Chapter W-17 as required by the Plan.
The Commission will also provide feedback on the Final Draft Plan and draft regulations, receive public comment on the Final Draft Plan and draft regulations and receive an update on Tribal engagement and public comment.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 8:15 a.m. on Thu., April 6 and adjourn at 4:15 p.m. The Commission will enter Executive Session from 8:20 a.m. to 9 a.m. to receive legal advice regarding implementation of Proposition 114, now codified at § 33-2-105.8, CRS, as authorized by the Open Meetings Law, § 24-6-402(3)(a)(III) (allowing executive session to receive legal advice). The meeting will be streamed live on CPW’s YouTube page.
Additional agenda items include:
- Northwest Region Deer Herd Management Plans
- Adoption of resolution appointing new Division Director
A complete agenda along with all materials for this meeting can be found on the CPW website for public review. The public is encouraged to email written comments to the commission at dnr_cpwcommission@state.co.us.
The Commission meets regularly and travels to communities around the state to facilitate public participation. Anyone can listen to commission meetingsthrough the CPW website. This opportunity keeps constituents informed about the development of regulations and how the commission works with Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff to manage the parks, wildlife and outdoor recreation programs administered by the agency. Find out more about the commission on the CPW website.
Public Comment
A registration table opens at 7:45 a.m. for anyone who would like to sign up for public comment on the Final Draft Wolf Restoration and Management Plan and draft regulations. View additional guidelines here.
Upcoming Wolf Restoration Plan Meetings
The final Wolf Restoration Plan, and associated regulations, will be adopted via a two-step approval process at this Commission meeting on April 6 in Steamboat Springs and at the next Commission meeting on May 3 - 4 in Glenwood Springs. Visit CPW’s Stay Informed page and sign up for the Wolf Reintroduction eNews to stay up to date with CPW’s Wolf Restoration efforts.
