At a hybrid in-person/virtual meeting in Colorado Springs, the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission will make final considerations on re-codifying amended disability accommodation regulations, modifying several Game Management Unit boundaries, modifying the hunting closure on Mount Evans, and amending the definition of an adult novice hunter and the license list classification for adult novice hunters.
The Commission will also make final considerations on annual changes to season dates, limited license areas and manner of take provisions for elk, pronghorn, moose, bear, bighorn sheep and mountain goat, annual changes to quotas for bighorn sheep and mountain goats, and creating, modifying, and removing hunting seasons in multiple units for deer, elk, pronghorn, moose, bighorn sheep and mountain goat.
The Commission will also make final considerations on annual changes to season dates and harvest limits for mountain lions and modifying public access dates for Oak Ridge State Wildlife Area to expand turkey hunting opportunities.
The Commission will hear informational items for modifying Harvest Information Program requirements, and creating a white-tail ptarmigan, Greater sage-grouse, and Columbian sharp-tailed grouse permit that will be required in addition to a small game license to take those species.
The Commission will open an annual review of waterfowl and migratory bird hunting seasons and related provisions, and regulations pertaining to wildlife possession, scientific collecting and special licenses.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. on Tue., January 17 following a Commission tour of Cheyenne Mountain State Park and adjourn at 5 p.m. The commission will reconvene at 8 a.m. on Thu., January 18 and adjourn at 2:30 p.m with a field trip to Bear Creek Nature Center. The meeting will be streamed live on CPW’s YouTube page.
Additional agenda items include:
- Department of Natural Resources update
- Department of Agriculture update
- Financial update
- GOCO update
- Furbearer Harvest Program update
- Species Conservation Trust Fund update
- Big Game Season Structure update
- Gold Medal Water nominations - Taylor and Gunnison Rivers
- Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza update
- Sweetwater Lake Update
- Colorado Outdoor Regional Partnership Initiative update
- Outdoor Equity Grant Program report
- Colorado Wildlife Habitat Program - 2022 RFP Update Overview
The Commission will also enter executive session to consider the purchase of property for public purposes (Real Estate Project 23001) and to receive legal advice regarding implementation of Proposition 114, now codified as § 33-2-105.8, CRS.
A complete agenda along with all materials for public review for this meeting can be found on the CPW website. The public is encouraged to email written comments to the commission at dnr_cpwcommission@state.co.us. Details on providing public comments for hybrid meetings are available on the CPW website.
The Commission meets regularly and travels to communities around the state to facilitate public participation. Anyone can listen to commission meetings through the CPW website. This opportunity keeps constituents informed about the development of regulations and how the commission works with Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff to manage the parks, wildlife and outdoor recreation programs administered by the agency. Find out more about the commission on the CPW website.
On January 19, the Commission will hold an in-person meeting to hear public comments on the CPW draft wolf restoration and management plan. Similar meetings will also be held on January 25, February 7, February 16 and February 22. The next regular Commission meeting is scheduled to take place on March 15 - 16.
