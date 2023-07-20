At a hybrid meeting in Gunnison, the Commission will consider extending pilot testing of the timed-entry reservation system at Eldorado Canyon State Park and updating the property specific regulations for Fishers Peak as the park is developed.
The Commission will also receive a Draw Process Working Group update and discuss the 2024 Commission meeting schedule.
On the consent agenda is a cleanup of personal floatation requirements for river outfitters, a cleanup of season dates for over-the-counter hunt code BE087U6R, and Southeast region pronghorn herd management plans.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. on Thu., July 20 and adjourn at 1:30 p.m. for a Commission field trip. The commission will reconvene at 8:30 a.m. on Fri., July 21 and adjourn at 10 a.m. The meeting will be streamed live on CPW’s YouTube page.
Additional agenda items include:
- Department of Natural Resources Update
- Department of Agriculture Update
- Financial Update
- GOCO Update
- Legal Update
- Crawford Complex Update
A complete agenda along with all materials for this meeting can be found on the CPW website for public review. The public is encouraged to email written comments to the commission at dnr_cpwcommission@state.co.us. Details on providing public comments for hybrid meetings are available on the CPW website.
The Commission meets regularly and travels to communities around the state to facilitate public participation. Anyone can listen to commission meetings through the CPW website. This opportunity keeps constituents informed about the development of regulations and how the commission works with Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff to manage the parks, wildlife and outdoor recreation programs administered by the agency. Find out more about the commission on the CPW website.
