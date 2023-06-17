At a hybrid meeting in Alamosa, the Commission will review for final approval Chapter W-9 and requirements for, or restrictions on, use of wildlife properties controlled by the Division of Parks and Wildlife.
The Commission will discuss the Colorado Natural Areas Program and designation of Coal Creek Tallgrass Prairie and expansions of Colorado Tallgrass Prairie and White Rocks Natural Areas.
The Commission will also receive a Statewide Parks overview and discuss the Southeast Region Pronghorn Herd Management Plans.
On the consent agenda the Commission will consider the Director’s recommendation to deny a citizen petition to allow paragliding on Radium State Wildlife Area.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. on Thu., June 22 and adjourn at 1 p.m. for a Commission field trip. The commission will reconvene at 8:30 a.m. on Fri., June 23 and adjourn at 12:30 p.m. The meeting will be streamed live on CPW’s YouTube page.
Additional agenda items include:
- Department of Natural Resources Update
- Department of Agriculture Update
- Financial Update
- GOCO Update
- Colorado Outdoor Partnership Update
- Halligan Water Supply Project Fish and Wildlife Mitigation and Enhancement Plan
- 2023-2024-Snowmobile Program Grants Funding Recommendations
- Legal Update
- Election of Officers
A complete agenda along with all materials for this meeting can be found onthe CPW website for public review. The public is encouraged to email written comments to the commission at dnr_cpwcommission@state.co.us. Details on providing public comments for hybrid meetings are available on the CPW website.
The Commission meets regularly and travels to communities around the state to facilitate public participation. Anyone can listen to commission meetingsthrough the CPW website. This opportunity keeps constituents informed about the development of regulations and how the commission works with Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff to manage the parks, wildlife and outdoor recreation programs administered by the agency. Find out more about the commission on the CPW website.
