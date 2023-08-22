At a hybrid meeting in Steamboat Springs, the Parks and Wildlife Commission will consider regulations regarding red swamp crayfish possession and licensing requirements and receive an update on wolf restoration, as well as hunter outreach to inform the 2025 - 2029 Big Game Season Structure.
The Commission will open for final consideration an extension of the pilot testing of the timed entry reservation system at Eldorado Canyon State Park and updating the property specific regulations for Fishers Peak as the park is developed.
The Commission will also open for annual consideration of regulations adjusting license fees and license agent commission rates according to adjustments to the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood Consumer Price Index.
The Commission will open for annual review of fishing regulations including: Removing two special fishing restrictions on the Upper Arkansas River, adopting special condition regulations for artificial flies and regulations for trout fishing on the Upper Square Top Lake, Lover Square Top Lake, Duck Creek to Duck Lake, West Fork Clear Creek, and Williams Gulch and modifying regulations on the Blue River, Tenmile Creek and Dillon Reservoir in response to a decline in brown trout.
The commission will open for final consideration on the consent agenda a clean up to Chapter W-9 regulations, and a season date update for hunt code BE087U6R. Consider emergency regulations to remove John Martin Reservoir State Wildlife Area from Chapter W-9. As well as consider adopting regulations prohibiting fishing around the Hermosa Creek Confluence Fish Barrier.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. on Thu., August 24 and adjourn at 3:30 p.m. The commission will reconvene at 8:30 a.m. on Fri., August 25 and adjourn at 12 p.m. The meeting will be streamed live on CPW’s YouTube page.
Additional agenda items include:
- Department of Natural Resources Update
- Department of Agriculture Update
- Financial Update
- Routt and Jackson County State Parks Overview
- Park Management Plans
- Steamboat Lake State Park Management Plan Update
- Colorado Wildlife Council Update
- Resident Hunter OTC Tag decline
- 2024 Meeting Schedule Discussion
A complete agenda along with all materials for this meeting can be found on the CPW website for public review. The public is encouraged to email written comments to the commission at dnr_cpwcommission@state.co.us. Details on providing public comments for hybrid meetings are available on the CPW website.
The Commission meets regularly and travels to communities around the state to facilitate public participation. Anyone can listen to commission meetingsthrough the CPW website. This opportunity keeps constituents informed about the development of regulations and how the commission works with Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff to manage the parks, wildlife and outdoor recreation programs administered by the agency. Find out more about the commission on the CPW website.
