On Saturday, February 18, 2023, staff from Colorado Parks and Wildlife were able to recapture and refit the collar on wolf 2101 near North Park. Wolf 2101 was fitted with a GPS collar earlier in the month along with wolf 2301, but the collar came off soon after. This recollaring of 2101 means two male gray wolves are again fitted with collars in Colorado.
The collaring effort was conducted in conjunction with elk and moose capture efforts for ongoing research studies in the area.
