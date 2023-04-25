Colorado Parks and Wildlife is seeking public input on proposed regulation changes for State Wildlife Areas.
CPW manages about 350 State Wildlife Areas (SWAs) across the state, which are properties held to benefit wildlife populations or provide opportunities for wildlife-related recreation. To help ensure SWAs are benefitting wildlife and manage increasing recreation demand at SWAs, CPW is proposing updates to SWA regulations and is seeking public input on the proposed changes.
SWA visitors are encouraged to learn more about the proposed changes to general SWA regulations and property-specific changes. The public can learn more and provide feedback on EngageCPW through Wed., May 24, 2023. CPW is looking for specific feedback regarding its general provision and property-specific changes. Comments will be reviewed by CPW staff and considered by the Parks and Wildlife Commission.
The proposed regulations are tentatively scheduled to be discussed at the May Parks and Wildlife Commission meeting before final consideration and possible adoption at the June PWC meeting.
More information on the meetings will be available on the PWC meetings page.
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.