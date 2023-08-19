Members of the public are invited to apply to join the Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) Draw Process Working Group. Applicants must apply by Monday, August 28 at 5 p.m. MT.
The agency is seeking applicants representing both resident and nonresident hunters to review current draw rules and processes. Representatives will ideally include hunters with various levels of preference points and differing method of take preferences.
CPW will seek a diverse and inclusive membership that is balanced among interest areas. The working group will include eight members of the public, five CPW staff members, two CPW administrators and three Parks and Wildlife Commission (PWC) members.
What action is CPW taking?
At the May PWC meeting, the PWC requested CPW staff form a Draw Process Working Group. The purpose of the working group is to analyze the agency’s current hunting draw rules and processes in order to identify ways to reduce complexities and find new solutions and alternatives to fix some of the current preference point issues as well as other draw-related issues. The working group will also focus on addressing the biological and sociological concerns related to Colorado’s limited license draws.
The Draw Process Working Group will be convened to:
- Provide input on the current draw rules and processes.
- Brainstorm ways to reduce complexities in the current system.
- Formulate potential solutions and alternatives to address issues with the current system.
How to qualify
CPW is seeking a working group that is as diverse as possible, representing a variety of ages, ethnicities, socioeconomic backgrounds, genders, etc.. The Draw Process Working Group will consist of inclusive representation from diverse backgrounds, perspectives, and geographic regions in Colorado.
Members must demonstrate:
- Familiarity or interest in hunting and big game management and conservation.
- Composure and respect when working with those with different experiences, backgrounds, and perspectives.
- The ability to engage productively in the Draw Process Working Group’s business and to provide timely input on all work products and deliverables to the PWC.
Preference will be given to applicants who bring a broad range of experience in multiple categories.
How to apply
The application is available on our Engage CPW applications page.
Applications must be received by Monday, August 28 at 5 p.m. MT. If you have any questions or need clarification on the application, please email dnr_cpw_planning@state.co.us.
Following a review of applications, CPW may invite top candidates to participate in an interview. The CPW Director will approve appointments to the Draw Process Working Group following the application and review process coordinated by CPW.
Additional information
The frequency of the Draw Process Working Group meetings is still being determined but is currently scheduled to consist of four to five all-day meetings from November 2023 through June 2024. Meetings may be held on weekdays, weekends or evenings. Meetings may be virtual or in person.
Draw Process Working Group members will be appointed for the length of the planning process (to run approximately through December 2024). The working group will be disbanded upon the presentation of staff recommendations to the Commission. Staff recommendations will be developed based on the Draw Process Working Group’s input and recommendations.
The Draw Process Working Group is not a decision-making body and has no authority on hunting or license management policy, research, or operations. A member may be removed from the Draw Process Working Group at the discretion of the CPW Director based on conduct or lack of participation.
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.