Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is sponsoring and hosting educational booths at this year’s annual International Sportsmen’s Exposition at the Colorado Convention Center in downtown Denver on Jan. 12-15, 2023. A digital coupon for a $3 discount off one adult ticket is available online at https://cpw.state.co.us/Pages/ISE.aspx.
For the entire family, for experts and first-timers, and for those seeking adventure in their backyard or around the world, the Expo is the perfect first stop for discovering your life outdoors.
Event ticket and parking information is available at www.sportsexpos.com/attend. Youth 15 and under and active military with ID can enter for free. Veterans can access a limited supply of free passes at Vettix.org.
CPW-featured booths will be hosted in Hall C, and exhibits will include:
- Boating Safety Booth - Learn about the importance of always wearing a life jacket, the classes offered and testing your boating skills in the new boating simulator. Plus, kids can color and create their own tee shirts.
- Invasive Species Displays - Try your hand at the “Whac-A-Mussel” game and learn about how you can prevent the spread of invasive species in Colorado.
- Hunting Education Booth - Talk to CPW hunting instructors and learn about gun safety and hunter education programs that are offered in your area.
- Colorado Clays Shooting Park – Did you know there’s a premier shooting range located 30 miles from Denver that is open to the public 6 days a week? Visit the staff at this booth and learn more about the trap, skeet, sporting clays and shooting opportunities available.
- CPW Info Booth – Got a question? CPW wildlife officers and park staff will be available to answer your questions. Pick up a brochure or passport to plan your park visit, find out about the new hunting changes or learn how to make comments on the Draft Colorado Wolf Restoration and Management Plan during the comment period that is live now through Feb. 22, 2023.
This event aligns with CPW’s mission to educate outdoor enthusiasts on how to balance outdoor recreation with mindful conservation, and how to keep our outdoor spaces thriving and available to anyone who wants to experience them.
For more information about the expo and a complete list of exhibits, visit CPW’s website at https://cpw.state.co.us/Pages/ISE.aspx or https://www.sportsexpos.com/attend/denver.
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.