Delta County Declares Resolution NO.2022-R-33: A Pending Vacancy in the Office of County Surveyor and Seeking Interested Candidates for Appointment
Delta, CO (November 29, 2022) – The office of County Surveyor is an elected position pursuant to the Colorado Constitution, and since no person ran for the office of Delta County Surveyor in the 2022 general election that was completed on November 8, 2022, the County is seeking to fill the vacant position when the term of office of the current County Surveyor will end on January 10, 2023.
On January 10, 2023, the office of County Surveyor for Delta County will be vacant; and if the office of County Surveyor is vacant, the Board of County Commissioners shall appoint some suitable and qualified person to fill the position of surveyor until the next general election.
Any suitable and qualified person interested in being appointed to the office of County Surveyor should inform the Board of County Commissioners no later than December 20, 2022.
Please email your inquiries or questions to Lindsay Mitchell at, or call 970-874-3583.
