On December 12th from 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm the three finalists for the position of Paonia Town Administrator will be at Paonia Town Hall to meet members of the community. Each of the finalists will give a short presentation then answer questions and mix and mingle informally with those people who wish to come and interact with them. Cards will be available for attendees to fill out listing their preferences for the position. These will be taken into consideration in the selection process. The finalists, Guy Patterson, Evan Bolt and Melissa Fields-Allgeyer, will be in the Community Room. Light refreshments will be served. Please come and share your impressions of the candidates.
