The 2022-23 all-state girls basketball teams are presented by CHSAANow.com, ColoradoPreps.com and MaxPreps.
These teams were created following a lengthy process which included nominations from leagues, and then a vote of coaches.
A specific player of the year vote was held in each class, as was a vote for coach of the year.
Congratulations to the Panther Girls Basketball players for receiving All-State Honors. Ellie Ames was named 2nd team, and Kylie Huff and Taylor Somers received Honorable Mention. Panther Proud!
