Congratulations to all of these kids on a job well done! Silver Milk Quality Team! Tia, 6th high individual; Lilly and Zephaniah, silver; Henry, bronze. Silver Livestock Judging Team! Silver Individual Kaylee! Gage, Emma, and Brook on the team! Aneka, bronze Horse! Ella on horse as well! Bronze Floriculture Team! Charlie Miller, 4th place overall! Autumn, Emma and Aneka on the floral team as well!
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.