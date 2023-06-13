In late-June 2023, the Colorado Department of Transportation and contractor partner, Kraemer North America, will begin construction on the I-70 Floyd Hill Project, which will improve mobility and increase safety along an eight-mile stretch of the I-70 Mountain Corridor from west of Evergreen to eastern Idaho Springs. The project received $700 million in state and federal funding and is a part of Gov. Polis administration's ten-year infrastructure plan.
“The I-70 Floyd Hill Project is many years in the making,” said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew. “From initial scoping to completion of the National Environmental Policy Act process in February 2023, we are now ready for construction. Moving the project forward was a collective effort from many partners including elected officials, local, state and federal agencies, environmental and recreation groups, first responders and numerous community organizations. We couldn’t be where we are today without their input, support and ultimately their endorsement of the project.”
The I-70 Floyd Hill Project will:
- Add a third westbound I-70 travel lane in this two-lane bottleneck. This new lane will be a full-time, tolled Express Lane from just west of Homestead Rd. (Exit 247) through the Veterans Memorial Tunnels to Colorado Blvd./Idaho Springs (Exit 241)
- Rebuild bridges due to use, wear and tear, and heavy usage
- Construct a missing two-mile section of the frontage road between US 6 and the Hidden Valley/Central City Parkway interchanges, which will improve emergency response
- Build an extended on-ramp from US 6 onto eastbound I-70 for slow-moving vehicles to have more room to merge
- Improve traffic flow and access at interchanges and intersections
- Improve sight distance and safety by straightening roadway curves
- Improve the Clear Creek Greenway trail
- Implement environmental mitigation to enhance wildlife connectivity, air and water quality, stream conditions and recreation
- Install two permanent air quality monitors
“The I-70 Mountain Corridor, particularly at Floyd Hill, is the gateway to Colorado’s mountains and a critical economic and tourism route,” said CDOT I-70 Floyd Hill Project Director Kurt Kionka. “Increasing traffic volumes, tight curves and steep grades — which are often exacerbated by weather — require a project that will improve travel time reliability and safety. By eliminating the bottleneck at Floyd Hill, the project will significantly ease congestion and decrease the number and severity of crashes.”
With construction anticipated to stretch through 2028, CDOT and Kraemer North America are committed to minimizing impacts to residents and motorists. The project will be built in three phases.
Construction will begin on I-70 in the East Section of the project, a four-mile stretch that spans from County Road 65 to the bottom of Floyd Hill. Over the summer of 2023, crews will focus on building the work zone, excavation, wall construction, drainage work, and rock scaling and blasting to create room for roadway improvements. For rock scaling and blasting, motorists should expect daytime 20-minute traffic holds both directions of I-70 starting in late-July or early August. Crews will perform rock blasting and scaling for 20 minutes and then reopen the roadway, but motorists can anticipate up to 45 minutes of delays. Blasting is anticipated to occur two times per week through early 2024. Motorists can stay in the know on when blasting activities are planned by signing up for text alerts by texting floydhill to 21000.
During construction, the existing travel lanes will be maintained in each direction of I-70 during peak travel hours. However, overnight lane closures on I-70 will occur semi-regularly. Lane closure hours will vary based on season, day of week, number of lanes being closed and the travel direction. There will also be reduced lane and shoulder widths, and drivers should expect reduced speed limits and increased truck traffic going in and out of the work zones. Motorists can also anticipate minor impacts to the westbound I-70 off-ramp to Homestead Road and periodic daytime flagging on US 40. Work will conclude in late 2028.
About the Project
The I-70 Floyd Hill Project will improve eight miles of the I-70 mountain corridor, from west of Evergreen to eastern Idaho Springs. The project will deliver a third westbound I-70 travel lane, which will function as an Express Lane, to improve the current two-lane bottleneck. Other major elements include constructing a missing two-mile section of the frontage road between US 6 and the Hidden Valley/Central City Parkway interchange, building an eastbound I-70 extended on-ramp for slow-moving vehicles, improving traffic flow and access at interchanges and intersections within the project limits, improving sight distance on roadway curves, improving the Clear Creek Greenway trail, and implementing environmental mitigations to create safer wildlife movements and improve air and water quality, stream conditions and recreation.
Construction will begin in late-June 2023 and conclude in late 2028.
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.