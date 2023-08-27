The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests’ Gunnison Ranger District in partnership with the National Forest Foundation (NFF) announce the start of reconstruction work on the Historic Alpine Tunnel road and Palisade Wall. Construction began Aug. 21 and will continue through the fall season as weather allows. National Forest System Road #539 - Alpine Tunnel road from Sherrod Loop to the west portal and National Forest System Trail #298 – Williams Pass Jeep trail will be closed during construction for public health and safety.
Rock masonry crews will reconstruct the approximate 100-foot section of the Palisade Wall and Alpine Tunnel road that received extensive damage due to an avalanche in 2016. This project is made possible by funding prioritized for deferred maintenance projects through the Great American Outdoors Act.
The Alpine Tunnel Historic District earned its place on the National Register of Historic Places in 1996 due to its significance as North America's highest and longest narrow gauge railroad tunnel. The Alpine Tunnel road has gained popularity with Off-Highway Vehicle enthusiasts interested in witnessing the magnificent sights and trail-blazing high elevation engineering.
“The Alpine Tunnel Historic District is a substantial piece of Colorado history,” said Dayle Funka, Gunnison District Ranger. “It’s important that we recognize its significance and preserve it for future generations. We are grateful for the Great American Outdoors Act funding that provides an amazing opportunity to help address these critical restoration needs.”
For questions or additional information, contact the Gunnison Ranger District at (970) 641-0471.
For more information on current fire restrictions, conditions and recreation opportunities, visit the forest website or www.westslopefireinformation.com. Connect with us or follow us on social media (Twitter and Facebook).
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.