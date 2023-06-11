Anglers, mark your calendar. Colorado Parks and Wildlife invites you to join us at the Eighth Annual Elkhead Reservoir Fishing Classic. With almost $10,000 in prizes this year, anglers of all ages should plan on attending this annual event from June 17 through 25 at Elkhead Reservoir State Park.
During the nine-day tournament there are no bag limits on northern pike and smallmouth bass at Elkhead Reservoir, and anglers have a chance to win multiple awards and prizes for legally harvesting these species. One northern pike and one smallmouth bass will be tagged internally and released to start the tournament. The angler(s) who catches one or both of the tagged fish will receive $1,500 per tagged fish caught. If one or neither of the tagged fish are caught, the remaining award(s) for this category will be drawn for and presented by CPW during the angler ticket drawing after the tournament on Sunday, June 25.
In addition to the tagged fish prizes, the angler(s) who turn in the most northern pike and or smallmouth bass during the nine-day tournament will win $750 (per category). Additional prizes will be awarded daily after 5 p.m. from June 17 - 24 and 3 p.m. on June 25 in the following categories:
Northern Pike: smallest fish per day, largest fish per day, and most fish caught per day.
Smallmouth Bass: smallest fish per day, largest fish per day, and most fish caught per day.
Tournament angling will begin at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 17. Fish caught before the start of the tournament will not qualify. Tournament angling will conclude on Sunday, June 25. Anglers must have their catch of northern pike and/or smallmouth bass for that day turned into the CPW fish scanning station by 3 p.m. on June 25 to qualify for tournament awards and prizes. Other than the tournament start time and final check-in of fish, there are no time restrictions on angling during the tournament.
“We are looking forward to another great tournament,” said Elkhead State Park Manager Jacob Dewhirst. “New this year to Elkhead is the addition of Tiger Muskie, often confused with Northern Pike. We want to remind our anglers to pay close attention to the fish they are catching.”
Registration before the event is not required. Participants wishing to compete for awards and prizes must register when turning in their first fish at the CPW fish scanning station located at the Elkhead Reservoir State Park maintenance shop near the Park entrance. There is no tournament entry fee, but a State Park pass is required to enter Elkhead State Park. Anyone 16 years and older will need a valid Colorado fishing license.
For more information about the tournament rules, visit the tournament website or contact Yampa River State Park at 970-276-2061.
