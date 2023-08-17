Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers are searching for a small, cinnamon-colored black bear that broke into a home near Boncarbo, west of Trinidad, shortly after midnight Friday and scratched an 82-year-old woman on the legs before escaping the residence.
CPW Officer Bob Holder was notified of the incident later in the day and immediately began a search of the area.
“Human health and safety always remain our top priority in any incident like this, regardless of how minor the injuries are,” said Mike Brown, CPW’s Area Wildlife Manager for the region. “CPW officers are doing everything we can to locate this bear. Luckily, the victim’s injuries consist of very minor scratches.”
Under CPW policy, any bear that causes injury to a human is classified as a dangerous bear and, if captured, must be humanely euthanized.
The victim told Officer Holder that she was awakened early Friday by a crashing sound and her dog growling. When she opened the doors to her mudroom, a small bear leaped at her. The victim immediately pushed the bear off her and closed the double doors to the room. She estimated the bear weighed less than 100 pounds.
The bear, estimated to be a cub or yearling by CPW based on the description, then scrambled frantically around the room, climbed a shelf and exited the house by tearing through an open window screen.
Officer Holder set a trap for the bear in case it returned.
The victim declined medical attention for her scratches.
For CPW tips on how to live and recreate safely in bear country and to be Bear Aware, visitthe CPW website.
This is the second bear attack in the Trinidad area in two weeks. But Brown said CPW does not believe the two incidents are related. This is the fourth reported bear attack in Colorado in 2023.
