The Castleton Ranch, in an effort to increase the conservation minded management of the ranch along with wanting to be more engaged with the local community, has again partnered with Colorado Parks and Wildlife to provide mentored cow elk hunting opportunities for the 2023 season.
The ranch wants to prioritize local youth, novice, women, veterans, disabled hunters and other groups with restricted access. This opportunity has a preference for applicants with little to no previous hunting experience, but is not the only factor considered.
A tag for unit 54 is not needed to apply for this hunt, and there will be multiple opportunities for individuals to earn a chance for this hunt.
Interested participants must complete an application online at cpw.info/CastletonHunt. The deadline to apply is March 31.
For more details on the hunt, go to cpw.info/CastletonInfo.
