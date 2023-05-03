Colorado Parks and Wildlife has expanded the products hunters, anglers and park users may carry digitally through myColorado™, the State of Colorado’s official mobile app™. Residents holding small game hunting or combo licenses and all associated permits will be able to display theseproducts within the myColorado app. The Keep Colorado Wild Pass is also displayed within the app as a part of your vehicle registration.
The myColorado app gives Colorado residents the ability to create an electronic version of their Colorado driver license or state identification (ID) card on their smartphone as proof of identity within the state. Now, more CPW customers can use myColorado to show they have a valid small game or furbearer hunting license, a combo license and/or all associated permits.
“We’re excited to add more products to the myColorado app in order to provide an extra level of customer service to our small game and combo license holders,” said CPW Acting Director Heather Disney Dugan. “Using a digital wallet to display both valid identifications and active licenses in one place is an added convenience that will make things easier for Colorado resident hunters and anglers.”
Also new to myColorado this year is the ability to display the new Keep Colorado Wild Pass. The Keep Colorado Wild Pass launched in January as part of Colorado vehicle registrations as a lower cost state park pass that also helps fund backcountry search and rescue programs and the Colorado Avalanche Information Center. Residents can display their contactless digital vehicle registration containing the Keep Colorado Wild Pass icon to gain entry at any state park.
Check out the myColorado FAQ document for more information about how to access your resident fishing, small game or combo licenses or the Keep Colorado Wild Pass within the app Wallet. The CPW products that customers hold and may see may include:
- Resident small game annual
- Resident youth small game/furbearer annual
- Resident senior small game annual
- Resident 1-day small game
- Resident additional-day small game
- Resident combination small game and fishing
- Resident senior combination small game and fishing
- Resident VA combo or lifetime combo
- Resident first responder lifetime combo
- Resident furbearer license
- State and federal waterfowl stamps
- Furbearer harvest permit and band tailed pigeon permit
- Resident annual fishing
- Resident youth annual fishing
- Resident senior annual fishing
- Resident 1-day fishing
- Resident additional-day fishing
- Resident senior low-income lifetime fishing
- Resident disability lifetime fishing
- Resident VA lifetime fishing
- Resident first responder lifetime fishing
- Extra rod stamp
- Keep Colorado Wild Pass
The Digital Fishing License was launched in 2021 and is still available. The myColorado app can be downloaded from the Apple App Store or Google Play. Visit myColorado.gov to learn more.
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.