An update on the nationwide search for a new director for Colorado Parks and Wildlife will be among a variety of topics of interest to hunters, anglers and outdoor enthusiasts when CPW’s Southeast Region Sportsperson’s Caucus reconvenes in a public meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023.
Acting Southeast Region Manager Mitch Martin will convene the caucus at 6 p.m. at the Southeast Region offices in Colorado Springs and online, streaming live via the CPW Facebook page. The agenda is packed.
After the director update, Martin will switch the focus to efforts to attract new hunters followed by an overview of CPW’s launch of its Keep Colorado Wild park pass and changes in hunting licenses.
Deputy Regional Manager April Estep will discuss the agency's wolf management plan andpublic hearing dates.
Julie Stiver, senior terrestrial biologist, will highlight CPW’s plans for the 2025-29 Big Game Season Structure (BGSS) including the timeline for the planning process and opportunities for public engagement. More information on the BGSS can be found here:https://cpw.state.co.us/thingstodo/Pages/SeasonStructure.aspx.
Stiver will address proposed revisions to herd management plans for the 11 pronghorn herds and the public input process. Finally, she’ll give an update on the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) outbreak occurring in waterfowl in eastern Colorado.
Paul Foutz, senior aquatic biologist, will give updates on aquatics issues in the region.
The caucus will be co-hosted by Larry McCormack and Ron Goodrich, who represent the CPW Southeast Region caucus as delegates to the statewide Sportsperson’s Roundtable.
“Besides our scheduled topics, our Sportsperson’s Caucus is a great opportunity for hunters, anglers, trappers and outdoor enthusiasts to engage with CPW staff and our caucus representatives,” Martin said. “I hope all CPW outdoor enthusiasts will participate as we carry on the tradition of giving Colorado residents an active voice in how CPW manages wildlife.”
The in-person and virtual caucus is scheduled 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023. It will be streamed live, online, via CPW’s statewide Facebook page:www.facebook.com/CoParksWildlife.
The caucus agenda is posted on the CPW website.
What: CPW Southeast Region Sportsperson’s Caucus
When: 6 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023
Where: CPW Southeast Region offices, 4255 Sinton Road, Colorado Springs, 80907 and streaming online on CPW’s Facebook page.
Info: Call 719-227-5200 for additional information or visit: https://cpw.state.co.us/aboutus/Pages/Roundtable.aspx
