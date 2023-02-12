As human-bear conflicts persist and more people move to Cedaredge and the North Fork Valley, Colorado Parks and Wildlife has determined a need to assemble a volunteer team to help educate their communities on black bear issues.
“This area of Colorado, much like many others, has seen an influx of new residents as well as increased visitation,” CPW wildlife officer Codi Inloes-Williams said. “The need for more human-bear conflict education has been highlighted. Most human-bear conflicts can be easily addressed through preventative human action, and we need to promptly teach those methods to the public.”
CPW seeks volunteers to form this new “Bear Aware” group. Bear Aware is a network of trained CPW volunteers who help their neighbors and communities reduce conflicts and co- exist with black bears. Through this proactive educational wildlife program, volunteer efforts aim to teach human responsibility to help prevent problems between humans and bears. This role can involve answering questions and offering practical advice.
Volunteers may distribute information to the public in areas where conflicts occur, post signs, go door to door talking to neighbors, meet with campers/organizations/clubs, support educational programs and volunteer at information booths and parades.
“CPW relies on thousands of volunteers across Colorado to help with our mission to perpetuate the wildlife resources of the state,” said CPW Southwest Region Education and Volunteer Coordinator Catherine Brons. “We have seen the power of other Bear Aware groups across the state and know we can replicate those results through this new group in Cedaredge and the North Fork Valley.”
The greatest need for volunteers comes from March through November when bears are active. CPW will provide a mandatory in-person training for any volunteers who advance through the application and interview process. Training will cover black bear biology, conflicts with humans, CPW management and policies, how volunteers fit in and logistics for working with local wildlife officers. Active volunteers will be supplied with a volunteer uniform and education materials to provide to the public.
Volunteers must be 18 years of age or older, though project opportunities may become available for high school students. Volunteers must have good judgment and decision-making skills and an ability to talk and empathize with people.
“This is a meaningful opportunity for volunteers to engage with their local communities, receive quality ongoing education in bear conservation and human-bear coexistence and be part of a team while supporting CPW staff,” Brons said.
Those interested in applying for this opportunity can sign up through CPW Connect, CPW’s volunteer management system. Once registered for CPW Connect, the application for the Cedaredge/North Fork Valley Bear Aware group will be available at cpw.info/BearAwareNF.
“We see real results when members of our communities can come together to address the issues we are facing,” Inloes-Williams said. “When managing human-bear conflict, it takes all of us doing our part for the benefit of our neighbors and the bears.”
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.