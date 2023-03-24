Colorado Parks and Wildlife is seeking volunteers to fill an opening on the Habitat Partnership Program State Council.
The vacancy is for an individual to represent agricultural crop producers on the State Council. The representative must be a resident of Colorado, must have working knowledge and experience in the agricultural crop production business, and have an affiliation with the Colorado Farm Bureau, Colorado Cattlemen’s Association, Colorado Wool Growers Association, or other agricultural groups.
Anyone interested in being considered for this vacancy should provide a letter of interest to Michael Blanck, HPP Manager, at michael.blanck@state.co.us by 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, 2023. Please include your agricultural production experience, the geographic region of your operation or experience, and your knowledge or involvement with the HPP program.
The Council is the oversight body for the Habitat Partnership Program (HPP), which works state-wide, and through 19 local committees to resolve conflicts between agricultural operators and big game, assist CPW to achieve management objectives for deer, elk, pronghorn, and moose, assist with conservation efforts on private land, and enhance migratory corridors. The Council meets two to four times per year in various locations to discuss HPP issues and opportunities.
For more information on the Habitat Partnership Program, visit Colorado Parks and Wildlife website at cpw.state.co.us/hpp.
The site includes contacts for local HPP committees and meeting schedules. The full statutory guidelines for the State Council and local committees can also be found online.
