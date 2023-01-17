Join Colorado Parks and Wildlife for a free ‘Field Dressing 101’ class on Thursday, Jan. 26, beginning at 6:00 p.m. The class will be held at the Horsethief Canyon State Wildlife Area and is open to anyone, novice or expert, wanting to learn more about how to field-dress big game properly.
"For the new hunters, field dressing can be intimidating," said Wildlife Officer Zac Chrisman. "This is a great class for the beginner but an opportunity for a seasoned pro to learn some new tips about field processing."
Instructors will demonstrate gutting and gutless methods of field processing, deboning, quartering, the best cuts for table fare, and suggestions for transporting the meat out of the field. The class is detailed and will include the use of real animals to provide thorough examples of how to properly field dress big game.
Additional topics will include techniques for skinning with taxidermy in mind.
Registration is required for this event. This class is limited to 25 people, so anyone interested in participating is encouraged to sign up early.
The seminar is offered through the agency's Hunter Outreach Program. Through workshops, clinics, seminars, and educational hunts, the program appeals to diverse interests, backgrounds, and levels of ability, helping novices through the first steps toward becoming a part of Colorado's hunting heritage and traditions.
About the Location
Horsethief Canyon State Wildlife Area is located in Mesa County. From Interstate 70 at Fruita (Exit 19), go 1 mile south on Highway 340 and turn right onto Kingsview Road. Follow the access road about 4.5 miles to the main workshop on the left side of the road (to get to the shop, you must go beyond the check-in area).
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.