Anglers and boating enthusiasts are invited to attend an in-person public meeting at Rifle Gap State Park on Thursday, March 16, to learn more and provide input on proposed changes at Rifle Gap and Harvey Gap State Parks.
With the recent discovery of zebra mussels at nearby Highline Lake State Park, park staff are considering different options to reduce the risk of introducing aquatic nuisance species (ANS), like zebra mussels, at both Rifle Gap and Harvey Gap State Parks. To protect the reservoirs, CPW park staff is recommending closing boat ramp gates once boat inspection hours have ended.
“Each year, we see illegal launches during the night time hours,” said Rifle Gap and Harvey Gap State Park Manager Brian Palcer. “The only way to effectively protect our irrigation reservoirs is to control the entry at the boat ramp when the inspection stations are closed.”
Meeting details:
Date: Thursday, March 16
Time: 6:00 - 7:30 p.m.
Location: Rifle Gap State Park Visitor Center
(5775 Highway 325, Rifle, CO, 81650)
This meeting will be in-person, with no virtual option available.
“We know how important our reservoir is to our boating community and anglers who enjoy night fishing from boats,” said Palcer. “We are looking at ways we can mitigate the impacts of this change and still be able to protect our waters. Your feedback is valuable as we make these types of changes.”
Anyone unable to attend the meeting, but would like additional information is encouraged to contact park staff at (970) 625-1607.
