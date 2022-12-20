Colorado Parks and Wildlife has begun lowering water levels in Highline Lake to inspect the pump at the inlet for Zebra mussels.
Lowering of the lake will impact waterfowl hunting, with blinds located on the north end of the lake becoming un-huntable around the third week of December, possibly sooner.
“We are thankful for the continued patience and support of our visitors since we first discovered zebra mussels at Highline,'' said Alan Martinez, Highline Lake State Park Manager. “Now that the lake is closed to boating and the canals that feed Highline Lake have turned off, we felt this was the best time to complete this inspection project.”
Waterfowl hunters are encouraged to call Highline Lake State Park for current conditions at (970) 858-7208.
CPW staff first discovered the presence of invasive zebra mussels at Highline Lake State Park on an artificial PVC substrate in the lake during routine invasive species sampling on Sept. 14. In October, during increased testing by CPW staff additional adult zebra mussels were found in Highline Lake. The discovery of additional invasive mussels in the water is indicative of an established population in the reservoir and has prompted CPW to change the status of the body of water from “Suspect” to “Infested.” This is the first time a body of water has been categorized as infested with zebra mussels in the state of Colorado.
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.