CPW seeks one Northwest and two Southeast region representatives.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is accepting applications from hunters, anglers and trappers in the Southeast and Northwest regions to join the statewide Colorado Sportsperson’s Roundtable. The application period is open from Wednesday, August 9 through Friday, September 22, 2023. Representatives will serve two-year terms from October 2023 through September 2025.
The statewide Sportsperson’s Roundtable and regional Sportsperson’s Caucus meetings are facilitated by CPW to gather feedback and advice from our state’s hunters and anglers in order to make the best decisions about the management of fish, wildlife, and habitat. CPW aims to maintain a geographically diverse membership that includes appointed and delegated members from around the state with interests in hunting, trapping and fishing.
CPW is managed in four administrative regions, generally encompassing the four corners of the state. Representatives must reside in the region they represent.
CPW is currently looking to fill three open seats; two representing the Southeast region and one representing the Northwest region. The Northeast and Southwest regions expect seats to be open for new members in 2024.
Responsibilities of members include:
- Must participate in two half- to full-day meetings each year. In-person attendance is encouraged. Travel to meetings is at the member’s expense.
- Must participate in occasional virtual meetings.
- Must share information and ideas with Roundtable members and senior CPW staff on issues pressing to sportspersons.
- Contact information must be shared publicly on the CPW Roundtable webpage.
- Must be available to sportspersons around the state to share and discuss information pertinent to the Roundtable.
Volunteering for the Sportsperson’s Roundtable is a great opportunity to share information with Colorado Parks and Wildlife on recreation and management issues that are relevant to hunters, anglers, and trappers.
How to Apply
- Must fill out an application regarding your experience hunting, fishing or trapping, your affiliation with sportspersons organizations, and ability to fulfill member responsibilities.
- Online application is available here: https://forms.gle/HBRfEo5sy242u4aZ6 (A printed version is available upon request)
- Application period open August 9 to September 22, 2023. Must apply before the deadline.
CPW staff will make selections and notify you about whether or not you are selected. For more information about the process, please email Jonathan Boydston at jonathan.boydston@state.co.us.
Colorado Sportsperson’s Roundtable
Hunters and anglers are vitally important to Colorado Parks and Wildlife and to the successful management of Colorado’s wildlife. Sportspersons are directly affected by the agency’s fish and wildlife management decisions and provide much of the funding for wildlife conservation in the state. Colorado Parks and Wildlife encourages effective channels for consulting with the state’s hunters and anglers through the Sportsperson’s Roundtable and Regional Sportsperson’s Caucuses.
The Colorado Sportsperson’s Roundtable is made up of individual members who represent a broad range of interests related to hunting, fishing and trapping in Colorado. These interests include, but are not limited to, small and big game hunting, sport fishing, outfitting and other sportsperson-dependent businesses.
The Sportsperson’s Roundtable is a statewide panel of 16 or more statewide members appointed by CPW and at least two delegates from each of four Regional Sportsperson’s Caucuses. The statewide Roundtable meets in person twice a year to help the agency by sharing information, discussing important topics and identifying emerging issues. Four Regional Sportsperson’s Caucuses also hold meetings twice a year. Caucus meetings are open to all local hunters and anglers to discuss regional issues. Caucus delegates then share this information with the statewide Roundtable. Regional Caucus delegates are selected through a separate process determined by sportspersons who participate in the Regional Caucus meetings.
For more information about the Sportsperson’s Roundtable, Regional Sportsperson’s Caucuses and the members of both groups, visit CPW’s website.
