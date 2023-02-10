Dango & Company will be offering a private dinner on February 10 at the Redlands Community Center (2463 Broadway Grand Junction, CO 81507) beginning at 5:00 pm. The evening will include a 6-course meal offering locally sourced ingredients and creative inspiration fueled by childhood memories. Vegan substitutions are available upon request. Dinner reservations are required to attend. To view available reservation times and ticket pricing, visit bit.ly/dangodinner
About the event organizer - Dango & Company (also known as Dango Burrito) is a locally owned mobile food operator based in Mesa County. The soul of Dango consists of three acts. Striving to use locally sourced ingredients grown by our family farm or local producers. A focus on fusion of different amazing flavors. Most important, bringing people and smiles together through our food.
About the venue - The Redlands Community Center is a local event center and beautiful, historical building that hosts private events, weddings, and business meetings. This nonprofit organization is currently seeking donations to support funding a new roof. For more information, visit redlandscommunitycenter.org
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.