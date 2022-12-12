David Starr, singer, songwriter, international recording artist, business owner (Starr’s Guitars), and philanthropist, will perform December 13th, at St. Luke’s Annual Tuesday Noon Advent Concert, 5th & Palmer, Delta. David has been described as having a compelling voice, something special, that has been honed touring internationally. He has also brought music greats like John Oates, John McEuen & others to Grand Mesa Arts & Event Center. He has graciously agreed to fill the spot advertised as “Synergy” with Jeri Arbaney who was called back East on the death of her mother. Please welcome David with your attendance!
The final concert will be with choirs of the Karen Fellowship of First Baptist Church in Delta. This group, under the direction of John Humphreys, will sing in English and native tongue, sharing their culture from Myanmar (Burma).
These concerts are a gift to our community during this season of preparation for Christmas.
For more information contact our facilitators, Elizabeth Wilcox, 970-361-4476 or Lucy Warner 305-297-0113.
Submitted by Elizabeth Wilcox
(Public Information Facilitator for St. Luke’s Church sponsored Advent Concerts)
970-874-9832
