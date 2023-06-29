Day 2 of convention (4 of our trip) was amazing!
Our 2 State Champion CDE/ judging teams were recognized.
Our 4 scholarship winners were awarded their scholarships.
Most exciting 6 of our graduates were honored as they received their State FFA Degree!
The icing on the cake was Mrs Greenwood being awarded the John Knaub Teacher of the Year award!
Day 3 promises some high achievements! Watch for our final update!!
