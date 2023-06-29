FFA 1

Day 2 of convention (4 of our trip) was amazing!  

Our 2 State Champion CDE/ judging teams were recognized. 

Our 4 scholarship winners were awarded their scholarships. 

Most exciting 6 of our graduates were honored as they received their State FFA Degree!  

The icing on the cake was Mrs Greenwood being awarded the John Knaub Teacher of the Year award!  

FFA 2

Day 3 promises some high achievements!  Watch for our final update!!

