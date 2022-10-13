SHARE WITH RESIDENTS/CLIENTS, FAMILIES AND ANYONE OVER AGE 18
All Coloradoans Age 18 and over can receive the Colorado Cashback $750 Tabor Refund. Individuals on limited income need to complete the Colorado Income tax forms DR 0104. Individuals who file federal and state income tax will automatically receive the refund, as well as those who filed the PTC 104 for 2021 prior to June 30, 2022.
We are especially concerned about older adults whose only income is Social Security, Social Security Disability, Supplemental Security Income and/or Old Age Pension and who do not usually file taxes.
To receive the $750 refund, individuals must file a Colorado Income Tax form DR0104. Download the form , complete and mail before October 17, 2022.
https://tax.colorado.gov/sites/tax/files/documents/DR0104_2021_V2.pdf
ONCE YOU DOWNLOAD THE FORM (forms are not available in Spanish).
- Check "full year" box
- Complete name, address and other information on page 1
- Put zero on Line 1, 5 and 7
- Sign the form on page 4
- Mail to Colorado Department of Revenue, Denver CO 80261-0005 before October 17.
