At last night's Annual Membership meeting, I announced my resignation as Executive Director, effective November 30, 2022. I am retiring to return to coaching and consulting, gardening and writing. It has been a difficult decision but now is the time, we have purchased the building, and we have the right person to take GMAEC to the next level, Jo Carole Haxel. It has been a privilege to lead GMAEC for our first five years and I consider my contributions as a legacy to a community I love so dearly. Thank you for all your support and encouragement during my tenure.
I want to thank Karen Locke for nominating me to the Board of Directors and the members for voting their approval. I will continue to work with Dale Russell Smith on scheduling the gallery shows and serving on the Special Events, Marketing, Engagement and Grant committees.
Jo Carole has excellent management and event experience. We have been working together on the transition and I am grateful to be leaving my responsibilities in such capable hands.
Jo Carole will assume the Executive Director position effective December 1. Please contact Jo Carole at jocarole.gmaec@gmail.com
