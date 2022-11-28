The signs of economic stress among small businesses are long-standing and widespread. The Delta Area Chamber of Commerce has, struggled these past several years, through COVID and economic strife, right alongside our fellow local businesses and members. The chamber is a membership-driven organization that bases our annual budget on the renewal of memberships through membership dues, the addition of new members and business-support of events like the Spring Expo and Deltarado Days to make up the difference. Unfortunately, the Board of Directors decided to make the decision to salvage the remainder of this year with fiscal responsibility. The board explored many options and came to the difficult choice to lay off our paid staff members until we have a secure plan to move forward. Please bear with us as we continue to serve our members and our community, and take the time to reset the chamber's vision for a new and successful 2023. The lights are still on and the doors remain open – please visit the Heartfelt Festival of Trees to support families in need this season. We will run on volunteer power for the rest of this year and volunteer opportunities for our events and the Visitor Center are available! We continue to be committed to our regularly scheduled events such as the Parade of Lights and our Women in Business "Men's Shopping Night." Happy holidays to our community.
